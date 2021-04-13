Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Rio DeFi has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00058314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00089647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00639166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00032248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00038785 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

