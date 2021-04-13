Ripio Credit Network Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $82.71 million and $2.88 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00042853 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.