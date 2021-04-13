RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 77,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

Shares of REDU opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $189.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.49.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.