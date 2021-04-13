RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 75.4% in March

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE RMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 7,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

