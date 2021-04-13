RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Down 75.4% in March

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE RMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.36. 7,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc.
Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.