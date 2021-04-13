Rivetz (RVT) Market Cap Hits $843,848.60

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $843,848.60 and $1,957.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0322 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00647669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

