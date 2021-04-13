Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.16. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

