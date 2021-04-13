Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

WRI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 884,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

