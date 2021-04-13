Robert W. Baird Boosts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $66.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JCI. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,995 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

