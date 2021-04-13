Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $634.00

Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 634 ($8.28) and last traded at GBX 634 ($8.28), with a volume of 9793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 610 ($7.97).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 575.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 488.22. The company has a market capitalization of £483.72 million and a PE ratio of 74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Robert Walters (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.