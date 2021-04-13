Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKT opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

