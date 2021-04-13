Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

