Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $269.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $265.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,770. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $154.80 and a 1 year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

