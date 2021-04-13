Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.38.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $15.22 on Tuesday, hitting $386.34. 106,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,494,688. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.51 and a 200 day moving average of $324.71. Roku has a twelve month low of $91.07 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock valued at $211,613,877. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 109.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 81.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.