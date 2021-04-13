Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $445.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $440.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.62. 7,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,709. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $304.55 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

