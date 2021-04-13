Roth Capital Boosts Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target to $34.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 1,113,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,239. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

