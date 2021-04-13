Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $34.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.51% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of Stelco stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. 3,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974. Stelco has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

