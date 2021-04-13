Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$121.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$121.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CCA. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$125.31.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE CCA traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$118.33. 14,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,134. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$117.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.