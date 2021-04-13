Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Sells $266,310.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RCL traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. 3,992,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

