Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Sells $266,310.00 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RCL traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. 3,992,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,333. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $99.24.
Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,390,000 after buying an additional 42,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after buying an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Royal Caribbean Group
Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.