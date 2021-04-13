Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,899,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 627,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,885,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.74.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,688 shares of company stock worth $6,713,872 over the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

