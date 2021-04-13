Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,815 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,820.83 ($23.79).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,324.28 ($17.30) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company has a market capitalization of £103.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,408.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,249.07.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.