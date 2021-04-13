Royal Harbor Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3,181.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,038.00 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

