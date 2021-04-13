Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY remained flat at $$13.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.