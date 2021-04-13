Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY remained flat at $$13.75 during trading on Tuesday. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.