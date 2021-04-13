Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Down 99.8% in March

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROCLF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. 28,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,775. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

