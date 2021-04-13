Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 4% This Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.41 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.28 or 0.00677213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,886.30 or 0.99905505 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.83 or 0.00929095 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019998 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

