Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Short Interest Up 761.3% in March

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 761.3% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.58. 211,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,120. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

