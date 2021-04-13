RPM International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

RPM International has increased its dividend payment by 19.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RPM International to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. RPM International has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

