RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,812. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $958.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RPT Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in RPT Realty by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.