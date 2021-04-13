RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $62.15 million and $1.58 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $61,695.12 or 0.97139215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002791 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,007 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

