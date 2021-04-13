Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROMJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Rubicon Organics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Rubicon Organics from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROMJF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 16,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. Rubicon Organics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.39.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells cannabis in Canada. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vintages Organic Cannabis Company Inc, holds a license to cultivate and process cannabis at its flagship 125,000 sq. ft. hybrid greenhouse located on a 20-acre property in Delta, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.