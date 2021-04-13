Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Up 6.7%

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $23.75. 18,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,746,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUBY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

