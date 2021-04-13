Rublix (RBLX) Price Tops $0.0181

Rublix (CURRENCY:RBLX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rublix coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $375,673.35 and approximately $6,249.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rublix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00258024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.91 or 0.00670274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.18 or 0.99963811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.86 or 0.00868964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rublix Coin Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 coins. The Reddit community for Rublix is /r/Rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rublix’s official Twitter account is @RublixDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io . Rublix’s official website is rublix.io

Rublix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rublix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rublix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rublix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.