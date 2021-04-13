Rupee Market Cap Reaches $135,800.94 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 115.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 82.7% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $135,800.94 and $129.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00057500 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,820,600 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

