Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Shares Gap Down to $46.65

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.65, but opened at $45.36. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,618,000 after purchasing an additional 330,613 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 843,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 281,150 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 435,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 161,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 144,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.36% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

