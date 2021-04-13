Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.76

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.76 and last traded at C$26.99, with a volume of 48262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.93.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.7362063 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 389.74%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.