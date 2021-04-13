Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.49

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.49 and traded as high as C$27.55. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$27.41, with a volume of 252,179 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.49.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.7362063 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 389.74%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

