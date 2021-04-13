RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Short Interest Up 370.6% in March

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 370.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

RWEOY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.77.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

