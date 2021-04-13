Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.90. 26,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,047. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.61. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

