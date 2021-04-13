RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 568,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYB opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

