Ryo Currency Trading 30.1% Higher Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 35.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $653,198.29 and $4,887.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,340.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,286.35 or 0.03609602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.88 or 0.00416601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $732.01 or 0.01155677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.98 or 0.00520964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.29 or 0.00453560 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.48 or 0.00354398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00033269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,897,501 coins and its circulating supply is 28,780,189 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

