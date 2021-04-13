S.Finance Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, S.Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. S.Finance has a market cap of $99,625.98 and approximately $935,647.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001864 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get S.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00052802 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00019010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00083607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00628472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00032370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037460 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . S.Finance’s official website is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

S.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for S.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for S.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.