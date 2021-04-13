Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Trading Down 14.7%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB)’s share price dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.74 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 3,683,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 787,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.

SBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price target on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabina Gold & Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.80.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$643.54 million and a PE ratio of -162.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.