Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2379 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Sabine Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

