SAFE2 Trading Down 42.4% Over Last Week (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00066961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00261025 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.92 or 0.00681110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,988.44 or 0.99558757 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.15 or 0.00866392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars.

