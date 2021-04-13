SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Cap of $187,720.18

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $187,720.18 and $530.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001625 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 237.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003967 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

