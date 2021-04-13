SafeCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $306.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $306.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,778.11 or 1.00113981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00039915 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.24 or 0.00488567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.95 or 0.00321717 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.27 or 0.00777443 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00124334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003885 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

