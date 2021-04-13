SafeInsure Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $328,923.77 and approximately $580.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 244.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003999 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,588,826 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

