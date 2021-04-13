Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €144.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €144.00 ($169.41) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of SAF opened at €117.78 ($138.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €117.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.11. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

