Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the March 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have commented on SAFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of SAFRY stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 62,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. Safran has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

