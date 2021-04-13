Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares fell 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.45 and last traded at $70.48. 21,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 495,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.65.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

